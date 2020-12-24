TD Securities Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $57.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FANG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Diamondback Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $96.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,072,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,515,000 after acquiring an additional 30,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,739,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,475,000 after purchasing an additional 182,379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 332.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,450 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,978,000 after buying an additional 832,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,511,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after buying an additional 34,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

