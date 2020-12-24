TD Securities Raises Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$31.00

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.
Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$25.25 on Monday. Aritzia Inc. has a 12-month low of C$9.20 and a 12-month high of C$26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.99.
In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$195,007.02.
Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.
