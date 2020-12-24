TD Securities Raises Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$31.00

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) alerts:

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$25.25 on Monday. Aritzia Inc. has a 12-month low of C$9.20 and a 12-month high of C$26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.99.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$200.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$207.30 million. Research analysts expect that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.0367179 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$195,007.02.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.