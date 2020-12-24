TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TCRR. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.37. 361,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,511. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.89. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other TCR2 Therapeutics news, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $109,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,764,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 13,887 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $8,128,000. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,680,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 61,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

