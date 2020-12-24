Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SKT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.91.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $961.63 million, a PE ratio of 147.02 and a beta of 1.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $16.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 53,391 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 21.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,073,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 187,080 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $100,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

