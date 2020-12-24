Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SKT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.91.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $961.63 million, a PE ratio of 147.02 and a beta of 1.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $16.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.
