Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Receives $50.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Talend from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Talend alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talend by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Talend by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Talend by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Talend by 534.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 96,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLND traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,674. Talend has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Talend will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.