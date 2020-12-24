Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.37 and last traded at $34.37. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.51.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.22.

About Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCF)

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the construction of tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and building social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.