TaaS Tops 24-Hour Volume of $758.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TaaS token can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00047500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.20 or 0.00332527 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TAAS is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

