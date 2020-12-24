Syntropy Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Syntropy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syntropy has a total market cap of $70.38 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00047213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00332665 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00030705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet

Buying and Selling Syntropy

Syntropy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

