SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Lowered to C at TheStreet

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

SNX stock opened at $82.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $85.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $75,618.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,948.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $163,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,636 shares of company stock worth $5,206,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,413,000. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,719,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,135,000 after buying an additional 572,573 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,264,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,656,000 after buying an additional 165,282 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

