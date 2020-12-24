Switchback Energy Acquisition (NYSE:SBE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.58

Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $45.23, with a volume of 9706423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Switchback Energy Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $606,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,872,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Switchback Energy Acquisition (NYSE:SBE)

There is no company description available for Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp.

