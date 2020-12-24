SwissBorg (CHSB) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $272.09 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwissBorg token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001236 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded up 71.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SwissBorg alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00048560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.36 or 0.00335063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00032680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About SwissBorg

SwissBorg is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,187,845 tokens. SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com . SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

SwissBorg can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwissBorg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwissBorg and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.