Swerve Market Cap Reaches $4.04 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 35.3% against the dollar. One Swerve token can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00136551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.80 or 0.00678170 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00151457 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00373055 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00062818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00096394 BTC.

Swerve’s total supply is 10,694,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,093,133 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Swerve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

