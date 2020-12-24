SuRo Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,502 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 827% compared to the typical daily volume of 162 put options.

Shares of SSSS opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $251.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.15 and a beta of 1.66. SuRo Capital has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 440.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is currently -132.65%.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 17,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $180,842.13. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $735,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 244,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,518.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 98,434 shares of company stock worth $977,123. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 50.0% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 42.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

