Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) Shares Gap Down to $0.34

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.30. Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 143,012 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on SGY. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 price target on shares of Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.77.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. The firm has a market cap of C$103.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12.

In other Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) news, Director Robert Allen Leach purchased 775,200 shares of Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$186,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,811,813 shares in the company, valued at C$434,835.12.

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

