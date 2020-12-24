Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Trading 9.3% Higher

Shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) traded up 9.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $4.92. 10,870,764 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 5,639,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Sunworks alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $81.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 102.20% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles F. Cargile sold 82,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $480,712.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,097 shares in the company, valued at $503,667.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUNW. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Sunworks in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sunworks in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sunworks in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunworks in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.