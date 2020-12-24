SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Up 11.4%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s share price rose 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.19 and last traded at $30.65. Approximately 13,541,873 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 5,542,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

SPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SunPower from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.96.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,502.75 and a beta of 2.22.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 14,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $281,709.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,315.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,702 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,590,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in SunPower by 23,074.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,165,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,415,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 654,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SunPower by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 829,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 402,019 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

