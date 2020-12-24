Strs Ohio Sells 2,038 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,095,000 after buying an additional 918,680 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 840,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,067,000 after buying an additional 41,944 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 752,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,910,000 after buying an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,750,000 after buying an additional 177,054 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR opened at $147.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $154.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $3,015,414.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,616.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $5,015,124.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,715 shares of company stock worth $15,188,880. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.