Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,842,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,979,000 after purchasing an additional 177,329 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $142.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

