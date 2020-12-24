Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 40.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,836,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 30.4% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.82, for a total value of $517,423.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,608,885.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total transaction of $15,664,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,657,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,166,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,903 shares of company stock valued at $30,367,511. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HUBS opened at $410.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of -227.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $375.54 and its 200 day moving average is $291.02.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jyske Bank lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.64.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

