Strs Ohio Increases Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 5.3% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 3.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $34,741.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,144,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $227,764.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at $475,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STRA opened at $98.01 on Thursday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $81.83 and a one year high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.09.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

STRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

