Strs Ohio Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWCH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 1,057.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,232,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,070,000 after buying an additional 5,694,601 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Switch by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,502,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,286,000 after buying an additional 1,296,578 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 982,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,338,000 after buying an additional 620,028 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 3rd quarter worth $7,269,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,506,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,128,000 after buying an additional 423,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,088,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,612,424.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWCH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of SWCH opened at $16.37 on Thursday. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.72 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

