Strs Ohio Has $1.13 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $1,611,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $16,933,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 41.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 100.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.43.

NYSE:GWW opened at $410.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $405.35 and a 200-day moving average of $358.97. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

