Strs Ohio Acquires 3,624 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 672.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 24.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 11.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.60.

ABMD opened at $304.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.86. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $319.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 66.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

