Streamr (DATA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.49 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $26.05 million and $1.49 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00047000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00338955 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00031269 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,329,898 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

