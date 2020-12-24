Stratis Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.39 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $48.24 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002067 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001980 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000329 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000410 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 91.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00024699 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

