Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.48

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 33463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,070,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,518,000 after purchasing an additional 780,340 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 67.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after buying an additional 708,277 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 6.6% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,084,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after buying an additional 67,239 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,541,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Stratasys by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 424,210 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

