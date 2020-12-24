Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.48

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 33463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.
SSYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.54.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,070,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,518,000 after purchasing an additional 780,340 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 67.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after buying an additional 708,277 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 6.6% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,084,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after buying an additional 67,239 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,541,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Stratasys by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 424,210 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stratasys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSYS)
Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.
