StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
STON stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.58. 408,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,301. StoneMor has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97.
StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter.
StoneMor Company Profile
StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.
