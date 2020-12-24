StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

STON stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.58. 408,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,301. StoneMor has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneMor during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneMor in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in StoneMor by 59.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 190,093 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in StoneMor by 15.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 157,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axar Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in StoneMor by 47.0% in the second quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,804,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,584,000 after buying an additional 23,287,672 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneMor Company Profile

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

