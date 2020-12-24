Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of CVR Energy Call Options (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,258 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,155% compared to the average volume of 164 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $5,181,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $445,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,028,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.16. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $41.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.08.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.44). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

