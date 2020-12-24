Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 5,056 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $533,306.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,476.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,163 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $107,693.80.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 94,379 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $7,359,674.42.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,351 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,601,325.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 210 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $15,750.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,185 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $796,819.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $110.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.95. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $111.73.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Natera during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 602.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

