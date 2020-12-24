stETH (STETH) Market Cap Tops $4.55 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. stETH has a total market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $99,761.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH token can now be bought for approximately $594.34 or 0.02547803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, stETH has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00136601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00021779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.37 or 0.00674623 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00151503 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00374124 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00062619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00095124 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

stETH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

