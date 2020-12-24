Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Up 5.6%

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) shares shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.28 and last traded at $18.22. 2,580,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 2,573,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $246.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 142,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 29,169 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 138,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 85,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

