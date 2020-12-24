StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,850,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,837,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,822,000. Inherent Group LP purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,617,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,742,000.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.28. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.