StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of StealthGas stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. 151,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,238. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). StealthGas had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StealthGas will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StealthGas stock. Towerview LLC grew its holdings in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 15,344 shares during the period. StealthGas makes up 2.2% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Towerview LLC owned approximately 2.58% of StealthGas worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

