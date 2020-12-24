Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Trading Up 11.7%

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) were up 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 1,416,580 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 330,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Several analysts have commented on MITO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.92.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $84.44 million, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 2.22.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) by 3,650.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MITO)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

