State Street Corp Sells 11,484 Shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Hemisphere Media Group were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMTV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 349.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Hemisphere Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

HMTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hemisphere Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered Hemisphere Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

NASDAQ HMTV opened at $10.66 on Thursday. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.99 million, a P/E ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $37.17 million during the quarter.

Hemisphere Media Group Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

