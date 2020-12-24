State Street Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,161 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.82% of National Bankshares worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in National Bankshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NKSH opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.75. National Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $46.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.53.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This is a boost from National Bankshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.34%.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

