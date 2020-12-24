State Street Corp Invests $2.93 Million in SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK)

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 130,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period.

ZHOK stock opened at $64.03 on Thursday. SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $66.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.00.

