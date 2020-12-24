State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,250 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 1,827.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 17.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at about $385,000. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MT opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $24.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.05.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

