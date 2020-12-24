State Street Corp Increases Holdings in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

State Street Corp lifted its position in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in MetroCity Bankshares were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 126.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 12.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $230,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCBS opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $367.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.50. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other MetroCity Bankshares news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $319,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,557,919.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Farid Tan sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $220,167.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 828,602 shares in the company, valued at $11,923,582.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,500 shares of company stock worth $1,675,805. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

