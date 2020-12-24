State Street Corp Boosts Stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.46% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on KALV. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other news, insider Christopher Yea sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $138,905.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,749.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 15,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $279,735.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,895,740.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,111 shares of company stock valued at $543,028. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $315.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $20.01.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.91% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. Equities research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV).

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.