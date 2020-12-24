State Street Corp Acquires 1,481 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Odonate Therapeutics were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 482.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ODT opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $606.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 110,882 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,880.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 275,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $4,180,885.44. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 601,866 shares of company stock worth $8,569,942. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODT. Zacks Investment Research raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Odonate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT).

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.