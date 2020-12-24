Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SBLK. BidaskClub cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $838.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $12.09.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.