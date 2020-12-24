Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF) Shares Gap Up to $37.00

Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.00, but opened at $38.95. Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) shares last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 97,074 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31.

Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (69.10) (($0.90)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Staffline Group plc will post 11954.4711592 earnings per share for the current year.

Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) Company Profile (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.