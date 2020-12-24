Stably USD (USDS) Hits Market Cap of $517,537.89

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Stably USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a total market cap of $517,537.89 and approximately $5,044.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00046503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.24 or 0.00339877 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00030747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,482,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,906 tokens. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog

Buying and Selling Stably USD

Stably USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

