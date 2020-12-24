Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €64.00 ($75.29) target price by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €58.67 ($69.02).

ETR STM opened at €59.00 ($69.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €58.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of €49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. Stabilus S.A. has a one year low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a one year high of €63.50 ($74.71). The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09.

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

