Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €64.00 ($75.29) target price by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €58.67 ($69.02).

ETR STM opened at €59.00 ($69.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €58.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of €49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. Stabilus S.A. has a one year low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a one year high of €63.50 ($74.71). The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

