STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

STAA has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Sidoti lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In other news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,626,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,651.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 14,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $1,148,994.21. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 140,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,895.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,466. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 13.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $81.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 511.41 and a beta of 1.33. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.06.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.