SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Trading Up 1%

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) shares were up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $19.82. Approximately 10,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 107,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

SSEZY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

