Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $493,000 Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 86,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Macy’s by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,308,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,378 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 419.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,363,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,743 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Macy’s by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,134,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,108 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in Macy’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 35,091,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,362 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 996.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,002,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 910,800 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

M opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.