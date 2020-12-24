Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,314 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of UGI by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 184,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in UGI by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UGI by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.86. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.19. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In related news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $684,720.00. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

