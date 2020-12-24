Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth $481,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth $567,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 259.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 58,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,609,000 after purchasing an additional 134,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank OZK has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $31.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

OZK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.